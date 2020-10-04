Titans’ COVID positive tests increase again on Sunday

If the Buffalo Bills’ Week 5 meeting with the Tennessee Titans wasn’t already in jeopardy… it’s now in… double jeopardy?

Whatever the case may be, the point is, things have continued to go from bad to worse for the Titans in terms of their COVID-19 test results this week. Sunday was no different than the prior few days.

According to various reports, the Titans now have 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in their organization. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the recent outbreak saw another player and an additional member of the team, test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Since Sept. 28, the Titans have closed their team facilities. In order to return, NFL protocol states that anyone attempting to re-enter must have two days of negative test results.

Typically NFL teams begin their preparations for their next opponent on Wednesday. In order for the Titans to get in a normal week ahead of seeing the Bills in Week 5, they’d have to have their coronavirus outbreak stop immediately so the team can hope to have negative test results on Monday and Tuesday, so they can go back to work on Wednesday.

Considering it has been essentially a week straight of bad news for the Titans, most bets would be placed on that trend to continue.

ESPN also reported on Sunday that the NFL and NFLPA will investigate the Titans organization to see if they broke safety protocols leading to the outbreak.

