Titans have new COVID-19 positive test Wednesday ahead of Bills meeting

Update (8:12 a.m.): According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Titans have two potential new positive tests for COVID-19, not one.

Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, per source. One test has been confirmed (as @diannaESPN reported), I'm told the second is now being rerun. Tennessee was set to reopen its facility today. That won't happen now. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 7, 2020





Previous coverage:

After a week of mostly bad news in regard to the Tennessee Titans and their battle with COVID-19 as the virus has made its way through their locker room… there were two good days. On Monday and Tuesday, the Titans had back-to-back days with no positive tests.

But now, that’s all a thing of the past.

According to ESPN, the Titans had another new positive test for coronavirus on Wednesday. Reportedly a player has tested positive, bringing their team’s total to 19 people in the team’s clubhouse who have contracted the virus since Sept. 28.

The hope was that the Titans would come back all clear on Wednesday for a third-straight day, meaning players and other staff members could return to their team facility and get a “normal” work week in ahead of their meeting with the Bills in Tennessee. Typically NFL teams begin their preparations for their next opponent on Wednesdays. Now they won’t.

In Week 3, the Titans played the Vikings and in the ensuing days from there, things went from bad to worse. Minnesota never found any positive results via their post-Week 3 testing, but Tennessee continued to see the number of positive tests in their club increase, until the recent stoppage for two days.

Last weekend the Titans canceled their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buffalo’s game is certainly in jeopardy in Week 5 now.

