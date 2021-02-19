Titans counting on more from 2020 draft class in 2021

The Tennessee Titans aren’t giving up on their disappointing 2020 draft class and in fact are expecting more from it in 2021.

Tennessee got nothing out of its draft picks last season. Instead, it was some of the team’s undrafted free agents that made an impact.

Isaiah Wilson was a mess thanks to off-the-field issues, Kristian Fulton and Darrynton Evans were limited due to injury and Larrell Murchison played sparingly when he wasn’t a healthy scratch.

Of the team’s two seventh-round picks, Cole McDonald and Chris Jackson, only Jackson made it through camp but he struggled and saw his role diminish as the season went on.

When it was all said and done, the Titans became the 15th team since 2006 to not see one of its draft picks play at least 300 snaps during their rookie season. Jackson came the closest with 288 (239 on defense).

Despite all that, head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear during a questions and answers session with season-ticket holders on Thursday night that the team is looking for more out of its 2020 draft class in 2021.

Mike Vrabel indicated that some players who didn't get a lot of playing time from the 2020 #Titans draft class are going to be counted on to do more next season. — And before you say anything, if they contribute much of anything it would be an uptick —- — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) February 19, 2021

The good news for Tennessee’s sophomores is that there is nowhere to go but up from here.

While the Titans can’t rely on Wilson for even a snap next season, there is still reason for hope with Evans, Fulton, Murchison and Jackson, all of whom have yet to begin burning their bridges like Wilson has.

Evans has shown flashes of being the explosive player the Titans thought they were getting. Fulton and Murchison didn’t have much of a chance to show out in 2021 but could see increased roles depending on what the team does with its multiple question marks at cornerback and defensive line.