Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims out for game vs Raiders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee Titans starting cornerback LeShaun Sims has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against Oakland with an injured groin.

Sims was hurt in a special teams drill Monday and has not practiced since. That could leave first-round draft pick Adoree Jackson starting.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey refused to say Friday who will start, saying only that Tennessee has enough depth to overcome Sims' injury. Mularkey says Jackson will play a good bit.

Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan practiced fully and is expected to start. Lewan had been limited after twisting his ankle Wednesday.

