Titans’ Corey Davis, MyCole Pruitt unlikely to play in Week 6

The Tennessee Titans activated fullback Khari Blasingame off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, which leaves just two players from the team’s 53-man roster on it.

Those two players are wide receiver Corey Davis, who was placed on the list on October 7, and tight end MyCole Pruitt, who landed on the list one day after Davis.

The hope was that perhaps one or both players could get activated in time to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, but it doesn’t look like that will happen.

According to head coach Mike Vrabel, neither player is likely to be ready to go in time for the Week 6 tilt even if they are activated ahead of Sunday.

#Titans' Vrabel: Doesn't think Corey Davis, MyCole Pruitt will be available this wk even if they come off COVID list before Sunday. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 16, 2020





The good news for the Titans is that they won’t be as short-handed at receiver as they were last week. That’s because both Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson were activated from the list recently.

On top of that, A.J. Brown, who returned from a knee injury and had a great game in Week 5, is also likely to suit up; although it’s worth mentioning that he was listed as a “did not participate” on the injury reports from Wednesday and Thursday, so that’s something to monitor on Friday.

Like Davis, Pruitt also missed the Week 5 contest, leading to Geoff Swaim being active and helping out with blocking duties. Swaim will likely assume that role once again in Week 6.

