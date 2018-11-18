Titans' coordinator Dean Pees transported to hospital during game vs. Colts

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital after falling ill during Sunday’s game. (AP)

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees has been transported to an Indianapolis hospital after “experiencing a medical issue” early in the Titans’ game against the Colts.

The team announced the situation through in-house media.

Paramedics were called to the press box at Lucas Oil Stadium; the coaches’ boxes are on the same level with the media at the facility.

Pees was tended to and taken out in a wheelchair.

He was then brought to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The 69-year-old Pees is in his first season as Tennessee’s coordinator; earlier this year, he announced that he was retiring as Baltimore Ravens’ coordinator after six years in that role.

But not long after, one of his former players, Mike Vrabel, came calling after he was hired as Titans head coach, and Pees answered.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job

• Updated college football bowl picture: Who could wind up where?

• Report: Le’Veon Bell seeking $17 million a year

• Week 11 fantasy rankings to maximize your lineup

