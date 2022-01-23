Titans’ controversial interception leads to A.J. Brown one-handed touchdown

The Bengals were up 7 late in the 3rd quarter, Joe Burrow’s throw went off the hands of Samaje Perine, and the Titans’ Amani Hooker made an incredible interception. Hooker looked to catch the ball just as the point of the ball hit the ground. After review, the play was ruled an interception. Two plays later, Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill threw the ball 33-yards to the end zone where A.J. Brown made a one-handed catch for the game tying touchdown.

