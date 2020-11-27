Titans to continue pregame ritual despite spat with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh might have thought that the Tennessee Titans congregating on his team’s logo at midfield prior to kickoff was “disrespectful” but that won’t stop the Titans from doing their thing.

What was lost in all the hoopla about the pregame spat in Week 11 between Tennessee and Baltimore is that the Titans players meeting at midfield has become a customary thing for this team — and that’s one of the multiple reasons why it was bizarre to see Harbaugh react the way he did.

So, do the Titans plan on changing things now that Harbaugh got his feelings hurt? The answer is no, according to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“Our players will run out there to midfield like they’ve done since I’ve been here,” Vrabel said, per John Glennon of Broadway Sports. “They’ll break it down and come over to the sidelines and I’ll make some last-minute adjustments or talk to some of the assistants. We’ll go from there.”

The Titans will take their pregame ritual to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in Week 12 when they battle the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup that will see the winner take over first place in the AFC South.