Titans ‘would consider trading back’ if Joe Alt isn’t there at No. 7

The expectation among many is that the Tennessee Titans will draft Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 7 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, but what if he isn’t there?

ESPN’s Matt Miller is hearing that the Titans would consider trading back if Alt is off the board when they’re on the clock in the first round. He lists Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga as potential options after moving back.

But what if he’s already gone? That’s where things get interesting. I’m told the Titans would consider trading back and perhaps targeting Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Taliese Fuaga.

A trade back would certainly make sense in that situation. After all, No. 7 is too early to take either of the tackles Miller mentions, and in the process the Titans could add another pick to their stable, which is important considering Tennessee doesn’t have a third-round selection.

But I don’t think it’s a lock that the Titans trade back if Alt isn’t there. I could see a scenario where one of the top-three receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze — are on the board and Tennessee picks one of them instead.

Sure, the Titans did make a big addition to the wide receivers room in Calvin Ridley, but the future at the position beyond 2024 is very murky. DeAndre Hopkins is on the final year of his deal and Treylon Burks remains a major question mark.

If the three receivers and Alt are all gone and a team is trying to move up to the Titans’ spot, then I think a trade back definitely happens.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire