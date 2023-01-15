Titans confirm two more completed GM interviews on Saturday

The Tennessee Titans announced they completed two more general manager interviews on Saturday, bringing their total number up to six.

According to the team, the interviews were with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris.

Of the six candidates interviewed, two have been in-house in vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, and director of player personnel, Monti Ossenfort.

The four out-of-house candidates are Cunningham, Harris, Cleveland Browns assistant general manager, Glenn Cook, and San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel, Ran Carthon.

The Titans had interest in two more candidates in 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Buffalo Bills senior director of pro personnel, Malik Boyd.

#Titans complete interviews with Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham and Cardinals Vice President/Player Personnel Quentin Harris for team's General Manager position — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 14, 2023

Peters declined the interview, while we have not seen an update on Boyd.

To follow along with all the latest updates on the Titans’ general manager search, check out our tracker below.

List

Titans GM tracker: Latest updates on candidates, interviews

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire