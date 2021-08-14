Titans concerned Trevon Coley’s foot injury could be season-ending

After a strong start to training camp, Tennessee Titans edge defender Trevon Coley continued that good run of in the team’s first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

That abruptly ended due to injury, and there’s fear it could be a long-term issue.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Coley will have his foot injury looked at on Sunday and there’s a concern that it could be “season-ending,” per the report:

#Titans edge Trevon Coley will fly Monday to meet with Dr. Robert Anderson about his foot injury, and there’s concern it could be season-ending, source said. Coley, the onetime #Browns starter, was having a strong camp before suffering the injury in last night’s preseason opener. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 14, 2021

Coley, 27, signed with the Titans earlier this offseason. He was widely considered a surprise standout at Titans training camp so far this summer.

The team will wait until hearing the final word on his status before making any sort of decision on Coley. Bare minimum, Coley will likely miss at least the start of the regular season and possible a good chunk of it.

