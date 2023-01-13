Titans complete interviews with Glenn Cook, Ran Carthon

The Titans completed interviews with Browns assistant General Manager/vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook and 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon on Friday, the team announced.

The Titans are seeking a replacement for Jon Robinson, whom they fired Dec. 6.

Cook just finished his first season in his current role with the Browns after spending the previous two seasons as vice president of player personnel. Cook spent 2016-19 as the club’s assistant director of pro scouting.

Cook, who played college football at the University of Miami, arrived in Cleveland after four years in Green Bay (2012-15) as a pro scout. He also spent a season with the Colts as a scouting assistant.

Carthon is in his second season as director of player personnel with the 49ers after serving five seasons as the team’s director of pro personnel. He joined the 49ers after five seasons (2012-16) as the director of pro personnel with the Rams.

Carthon also spent four seasons (2008-11) as a pro scout with the Falcons.

On Thursday, the Titans interviewed in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort for the job.

