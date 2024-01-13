Titans complete interview with Mike Kafka

The Titans completed a virtual interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Friday, the team announced.

They completed an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan earlier in the day.

Kafka joined Andy Reid's staff with the Chiefs in 2017 as a quality control coach. He earned a promotion to quarterbacks coach in 2018, and he held that job through 2021.

Kafka was the team's quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator in 2020-21, where he worked with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He joined Brian Daboll's staff with the Giants in 2022 as offensive coordinator.

Teams cannot conduct in-person interviews until Jan. 22.