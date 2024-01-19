Titans complete interview with Bobby Slowik

The Titans conducted their seventh interview of the head coaching process, the team announced.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik completed a virtual interview with the team on Thursday evening.

Slowik, a part of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, arrived in Houston with DeMeco Ryans in the 2023 offseason. In his first season as a play caller, Slowik helped turn C.J. Stroud into the offensive rookie of the year favorite.

Slowik switched from defense after two seasons with the 49ers to offense.

Four other teams are interested in him, including the Panthers, who also interviewed him Thursday.

The Titans previously interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for the position.