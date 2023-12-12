Titans’ comeback win over Dolphins makes NFL history

Not only did the Tennessee Titans pull off an incredible comeback to notch a massive upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, they also made history.

According to Quirky Research, the Titans are the first team in NFL history to overcome a 14-point deficit with less than 2:55 remaining to win a game without needing overtime to do so.

The Titans got the ball back for their first of two late touchdown drives with 4:34 left, but didn’t find pay dirt until 2:40 left. Then, the Titans drove down the field again after a stop to notch the game-winning score with 1:49 remaining.

The Titans are the first NFL team ever to be down 14 points with less than 2:55 left and win without overtime.

Per Next Gen Stats, the Titans’ win probability was a ridiculously low .383 percent when they trailed 27-13, making this the second-most improbable win in the Next Gen Stats era.

An updated look at the most improbable comebacks in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016): 0.285% – Jets Over Browns (Week 2, 2022)

0.383% – Titans Over Dolphins (Tonight)

0.389% – Vikings Over Colts (Week 15, 2022)#TENvsMIA | #Titans pic.twitter.com/ZTVE8I6qTi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 12, 2023

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had ice water in his veins during those two scoring drives, and his performance leaves no doubt that Tennessee has found its guy.

What shouldn’t get lost in all of this is how great the defense was. The unit didn’t allow a single touchdown to the Dolphins through the first three quarters, something no other Miami opponent has accomplished in 2023.

In fact, both of Miami’s touchdowns came off turnovers that set the team up with great field position and easy scores. If not for those, the defense might not have allowed a single touchdown.

All in all, this was a great — and historic — win for the Titans, and it’s one that will be a huge confidence booster for Levis and the rest of the team moving forward.

