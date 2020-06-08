Titans coaches returned to the team facility Monday, three days after the NFL allowed for them to resume working at the office.

The Titans tweeted a video of head coach Mike Vrabel arriving at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Vrabel donned a mask after he got out of his truck.

The NFL closed team facilities in March and began a phased re-opening plan last month.

Fewer than half the 32 teams in the league had their coaches back in the building Friday. More welcomed their coaches Monday.

Players remain prohibited from team facilities except for those rehabbing injuries. Jeffery Simmons and A.J. Brown are among the injured Titans players allowed to work at the team facility.

Titans coaches return to team facility originally appeared on Pro Football Talk