Titans coach Mike Vrabel breaks down kicker situation after Nick Folk trade
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel broke down the Titans' kicker room after trading for Nick Folk and adding Cade York to the practice squad.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel broke down the Titans' kicker room after trading for Nick Folk and adding Cade York to the practice squad.
The Titans have a new kicker.
York missed half of his preseason field-goal attempts a year after the Browns drafted him in the fourth round.
This isn’t going to be like most of fractional opportunities we’ve seen in the past from head coaches.
The Browns kicker is 3-for-6 in preseason, with misses from 46, 47 and 49 yards.
Which coaches are under the most pressure this season?
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights 10 pass catchers who might be underrated heading into the 2023 season.
We draft players we're a bit scared of, hoping they reach their full potential. Here's who Matt Harmon is worried he's wrong about in 2023.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the final days of Week 21 for fantasy baseball managers.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
Andy Behrens reveals six names with the potential to decide fantasy championships this season.
Multiple front office executives couldn't figure out why the Cowboys made the move. But any speculation tying it Prescott's forthcoming contract negotiations? "That's media [stuff]," according to one general manager.
“You can’t see him do rehab. You can’t see all the stuff that he does to get back on the court,” Vučević said of Ball. The veteran center understands the point guard’s importance to the Bulls and how the team is under pressure to improve on last season.
Andy Behrens grades the final mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, as some teams excelled and others fell short.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.
Alabama has been college football’s constant during Saban's tenure, the immovable object atop the sport. This season has a different vibe.
Steve Wilks testified as part of an ongoing arbitration complaint against team owner Michael Bidwell.
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
"Relationships are repairable."
There is not an NBA team that will forego registering its own interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo.