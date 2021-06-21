Titans coach Mike Vrabel has this advice for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer may have a lot of experience coaching football at a high level, but the NFL is an entirely new beast for him. He has never coached in professional football, even as an assistant. But the head coach of one of his division rivals has some advice for him in an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday.

Titans head man Mike Vrabel knows Meyer well. The two worked together when Vrabel was the defensive line coach at Ohio State from 2012-13.

“I mean, Urban’s a great coach,” Vrabel said. “He’s proven he’ll figure out what he wants to do with his football team. I mean, I learned a lot from Urban and worked for him and with him for two years. And we talked, we had conversations. But that’s the thing — when you’re a head coach, you figure it out. There’s certain ways you want to do things that are going to be different than how other people do it and a different team’s a team. So that’s like parenting — you’ve got to figure it out as you go along and make mistakes and what would you do better, what would you do differently the next time.

“So Urban’s going to figure it out. He’s been a great coach for a long time.”

Meyer certainly has a bit of a difficult adjustment to make. Managing a team of highly paid professionals is a lot different than running a program full of players you recruited out of high school.

Jacksonville will hope that he can make that adjustment fast enough to compete with his former assistant in Vrabel, whose team is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and are the defending AFC South champions.