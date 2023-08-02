Titans CMO Gil Beverly Relieved of Duties in Exec Restructuring

Tennessee Titans chief marketing and revenue officer Gil Beverly has been relieved of duties and will be departing the organization.

The former senior vice president had been with the NFL organization for the last four seasons and the most recent two seasons as one of the team’s top executives, where he oversaw ticketing, marketing and corporate partnerships.

His departure is part of an overall executive restructuring, according to a source familiar with the situation. Former Titans vice president of business operations Adam Ruse has been named chief revenue officer, while former general counsel and chief of staff Daniel Werly is now chief operating officer, according to the team’s website.

It’s unclear how many other employees were affected. Beverly did not respond to a request for comment via email. A representative for the Titans declined to comment.

Beverly, a former vice president at Learfield IMG College, first joined the team in 2019 as vice president of brand, marketing and communications. Prior to his work at Learfield, Beverly was a vice president of college sports marketing for ESPN. According to a memo sent to friends and colleagues last week, the Evanston, Illinois native says he’s looking for a new executive position in sports and business development while also open to roles outside of sports and entertainment.

The exit of Beverly, who is African American, comes as the NFL looks to improve its diversity efforts across leadership positions. The league has been criticized and sued over its lack of black head coaches, but has shown improvement at the executive level. For the first time in league history, there are five black team presidents: Kevin Warren (Chicago Bears), Damani Leech (Denver Broncos), Sandra Douglass Morgan (Las Vegas Raiders), Jason Wright (Washington Commanders) and Sashi Brown (Baltimore Ravens).

There are also eight black NFL general managers, compared with just one four years ago—the Miami Dolphins’ Mike Grier. The latest is the Titans’ Ran Carthon. The former San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel replaced Jon Robinson, who was fired last December.

Beverly’s exit also comes as the Titans are making major moves off the field. The team has plans to move out of Nissan Stadium and into a new $2.1 billion enclosed stadium in 2026. The Metro Nashville Sports Authority, the landlord for both the current and future stadium sites, approved the 30-year stadium lease agreement back in April with groundbreaking expected to begin next year. A mixed-use development is also being planned around the new stadium site.

The Titans are in win-now mode after the acquisition of Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last month.

