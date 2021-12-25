Titans can clinch AFC South with Colts’ loss in Week 16

The playoff hopes for the Indianapolis Colts are alive and well with three games remaining in the regular season, but they face a tough task in visiting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

While this game won’t hold as big of meaning when it comes to the AFC playoff race, the Colts can still do some spoiling while keeping their lead over all of the wild-card teams.

Thanks to their comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South if the Colts lose to the Cardinals in Week 16.

Currently ahead by 1.5 games over the Colts entering Saturday night, the Titans can clinch the AFC South with an Indy loss because they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker—thanks to their wins in Weeks 3 and 8.

So not only are the Colts looking to stay ahead in the wild-card race with a win over the Cardinals, they can continue to spoil the AFC South aspirations for one of their rivals.

It will be a tightly contested game on Christmas Day, and the Titans will be keeping a close eye on how this game turns out.

