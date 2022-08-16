Titans claim Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. to their offseason roster. The move comes on the same day Tennessee made its first round of cuts.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans claimed Johnson off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs, who acquired him in a trade this offseason but unexpectedly parted ways with the 26-year-old on Monday.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s probably because it is. Johnson is the latest in a long line of former Houston Texans to play in Nashville.

Johnson was originally a second-round pick of the Texans in 2019. Over three seasons in Houston, Johnson started in 19 of 44 games, totaling 172 combined tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass break-ups.

Tennessee’s depth options in the secondary had their fair share of issues in preseason Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens’ backups, so it’s no surprise the team is exploring its options.

Earlier this offseason, the Titans lost a potential depth candidate in Buster Skrine, who retired earlier this offseason. Johnson has about as good a shot as any non-starter to make the cut.

