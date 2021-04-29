The Titans are set to add someone to their roster with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday night, but they didn’t wait for the festivities in Cleveland to get underway to tweak their roster.

The team announced that they have claimed tackle Elijah Nkansah off of waivers. Nkansah was one of three players dropped by the Colts on Wednesday.

Nkansah played in one game for the Seahawks during the 2018 season. He was on Houston’s practice squad last year and signed with the Colts in January.

The Titans cut Dennis Kelly this offseason and signed Kendall Lamm to join Taylor Lewan and Ty Sambrailo at tackle. They drafted another tackle in the first round last year, but Isaiah Wilson is out of the NFL after a total bust of a rookie season.

Titans claim Elijah Nkansah off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk