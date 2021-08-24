Titans claim DL Freedom Akinmoladun off waivers

The Tennessee Titans put in a successful waiver claim for former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, the team announced on Monday.

Originally an undrafted free agent signing of the New York Giants in 2019 out of Nebraska, Akinmoladun has spent the last two seasons with the Bengals, appearing in four games.

The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder has played a total of 26 snaps on defense and six on special teams, recording two tackles. He played predominantly at defensive end in college.

The 25-year-old will now join the competition for one of the depth spots on Tennessee’s defensive line, although he’s a major longshot after joining the team so late in training camp.

Tennessee will have to trim its roster down to 80 players on Tuesday. The addition of Akinmoladun gives them 81 ahead of that deadline.

After Tuesday’s cutdown day, the Titans will have one more coming on Aug. 31, when the roster will be trimmed to its final 53. That will come just days after Tennessee faces the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale on Saturday.

Related

Titans waive-injured K Tucker McCann among 4 roster moves Mike Vrabel: Titans could deploy more starters in Preseason Week 3 Titans 53-man roster protection after Preseason Week 2

List