Titans at Chiefs: Live stream, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans this week on "Sunday Night Football." The Titans have won five straight games after an 0-2 start, while the Chiefs, also 5-2, are coming off a bye week.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be a game-time decision, with hopes of returning from an ankle injury that (along with an illness) kept him out against Houston last week. Titans running back Derrick Henry has had at least 100 yards rushing in four straight games, including last week's 219-yard explosion.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a league-high 20 touchdowns this season with only five interceptions

When these teams met last season, the Titans beat the Chiefs 27-3 at home.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Titans on Sunday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday night's game:

What time does Titans at Chiefs start?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.

What TV channel is Titans at Chiefs on?

The game will be aired nationally on NBC with Mike Tiricio (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Titans at Chiefs online via livestream?

Fans can live stream the game on NBCsports.com and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Titans at Chiefs?

The Chiefs are 12-point favorites and the over/under is 46, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

