Titans, Chargers tied 7-7 at halftime

The Chargers and Titans are deadlocked at halftime at 7-7. But Tennessee picked up an excellent takeaway just before halftime to keep Los Angeles off the board.

With just 12 seconds left in the half and no timeouts, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fired a jump ball into the end zone for Mike Williams. But with two defenders around, cornerback Roger McCreary jumped up and got the ball while moving out of bounds. But he passed it back to defensive back Joshua Kalu, who tapped his toes in the end zone for an interception.

It was Tennessee’s first takeaway since Week 10.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had to exit the game for a drive with an ankle injury but came back with his right ankle heavily taped. He finished the first half 6-of-9 passing for 73 yards.

On the drive he returned, running back Derrick Henry powered his way into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

The Chargers were first on the board with Joshua Kelley’s 1-yard touchdown run. Austin Ekeler has been in and out of the game, but no injury was officially announced.

Herbert is 14-of-18 passing for 132 yards.

Tennessee has just eight first downs and is 1-of-4 on third down. The Chargers have 11 first downs and are 2-of-6 on third down. But the club also has a pair of fourth-down conversions.

The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.

