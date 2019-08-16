Titans make a change at linebacker

The Titans have swapped out one linebacker for another ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Patriots.

The new addition to the roster is a local product. Joshua Smith grew up in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and went to college at Vanderbilt. He had 61 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble during his final season with the Commodores.

He will take the place of James Folston, who signed with the team Monday and apparently didn’t do much to distinguish himself in practice this week.

Smith, who took part in the Titans minicamp earlier this offseason on a tryout basis, is one of 13 linebackers on the roster in Tennessee.