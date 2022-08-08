Titans’ Chance Campbell trying to soak up knowledge from veterans

Despite being taken in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell came in with a fair amount of hype.

He played in all 13 games as a graduate transfer for Ole Miss in 2021, pacing the defense with 109 total tackles and finishing second in tackles for loss (12.5).

In his first training camp, the young linebacker hasn’t been shy about asking questions as he gets acclimated to the NFL. Campbell noted on Sunday the importance of keeping his mouth shut but his eyes and ears open.

“I’m probably a little awkward with them, a bit of a shadow, just trying to see what they did because those guys play great ball. I think a lot of it you can ask questions; I think that’s really important,” he said, via Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.

“But I think the other part is that guys around here do such a good job of setting a great example. If you really want to learn, one of the best things you can do is close your mouth, open your ears and open your eyes.”

Good job by Chance Campbell matched up 1 on 1 w/Chig Okonkwo. Logan Woodside went to Okonkwo on the fade but Campbell broke it up during #Titans team period. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 7, 2022

Campbell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, displaying quick side-to-side speed in college. He was often found blowing up plays in the backfield, as shown in his tackles for loss numbers, both at Maryland and Ole Miss.

The young linebacker noted in his post-draft media call that he needed to provide value, work hard, and put the team first to carve out a role for himself in the National Football League.

Campbell has already caught the attention of fellow Titans linebacker David Long Jr., who was a sixth-round pick himself in 2019 and had to earn everything to work his way into a starting role.

Play 3: Willis play action, blown dead for a sack with rookie LB Chance Campbell in the backfield. — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 7, 2022

Long particularly touched on Campbell’s willingness to play physically.

“He’s smart. He’s not running from any contact or anything. He’s a guy that wants to learn,” Long said, via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “Guys are coming in early. They can know the plays before we do, so that’s just good. They can get in here and learn. We’re still just building and learning the defense.”

Heading into the 2022 season, Campbell will serve in a backup capacity with the opportunity for more time in special teams if he makes the cut. However, he’ll also look to use whatever opportunities he gets to prove he has what it takes to be a starter down the road.

