Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed already expressing interest in youth outreach

It has been less than a month since cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans and he’s already exploring ways to give back to the community.

The Metro Nashville Police Department recently revealed that Sneed had stopped by to express his interest in youth outreach in the area.

“Welcome to Nashville Titans new cornerback L’Jarius Sneed,” the police department wrote in a post on X. “L’Jarius stopped by police [headquarters] this afternoon to meet Chief Drake and talk about his interest in outreach to Nashville’s youth.”

Sneed is no stranger to giving back to the community in which he plays, as he helped raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City during his days with the Chiefs.

Welcome to Nashville @Titans new cornerback L'Jarius Sneed! L'Jarius stopped by police hq this afternoon to meet Chief Drake and talk about his interest in outreach to Nashville's youth. pic.twitter.com/yAypYpcrQx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 15, 2024

It’s one thing to be a great player on the field, but it’s another thing to be a great human being off of it. Sneed clearly checks both boxes.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire