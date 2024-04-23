Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed believes the best is yet to come

Tennessee Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed accomplished quite a bit during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only did he become one of the very best players at his position in the NFL — it’s crazy he doesn’t have a single All-Pro or Pro Bowl nod, but I digress — he also won a pair of Super Bowls.

For his efforts, Sneed was rewarded with a massive four-year, $76.4 million deal after being traded from the Chiefs to the Titans, which pays him like the elite cornerback he is.

But none of that has stopped Sneed from staying hungry. In fact, he believes the best is yet to come and that his first season with the Titans will be the greatest of his career.

This shall & will be one of my Greatest Season thus far 🦅⏳ — Sneed (@jay__sneed) April 23, 2024

With the amount they’ve invested in him, the Titans certainly hope so. Sneed will be one-third of a starting group that also includes free-agent signing Chidobe Awuzie and 2022 second-round pick, Roger McCreary.

