Titans take CB Jarvis Brownlee in 5th round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — The Tennessee Titans drafted Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. with the 146th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brownlee was named All-ACC Honorable Mention last season. He played in 11 games with nine starts, finishing with 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, one INT, and six PBUs.

The Miami Gardens, Florida, native is listed at 5-feet 10-inches tall and 194 pounds.

According to Steve Muench, “Brownlee is a physical and tough press/zone corner. He flashes the ability to reroute receivers and makes it tough for them to get off the line. Brownlee gets to depth, reads the quarterback and closes well in zone looks. He’s not a natural hands catcher but intercepted six passes in college, and he’s competitive at the catch point. Also an effective tackler, Brownlee is aggressive in run support and limits production after the catch.”

