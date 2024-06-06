Titans CB Caleb Farley grateful for another opportunity

Cornerback Caleb Farley has played only 12 games since the Titans made him the 22nd overall pick in 2021. He has torn his ACL and undergone back surgery, forcing him to miss 39 games.

Farley enters 2024 in the last year of his contract and with a lot to prove.

But he is just happy to get another chance after a nerve issue kept him out all of last season and threatened to end his career.

"Man, I’m just so grateful," Farley said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. "I've been feeling extremely grateful. I don't think you guys understand: I really truly believed I would never play football again. And just to be out here, running around and practicing, I am so grateful.

"Glory be to Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. I am just grateful and happy to be out there. God has been there to nudge me along these very, very low and dark moments. There have been some very dark times. . . . I have the mentality to look ahead and see opportunity in front of me."

Farley understands his uncertain future, but he also knows the opportunity in front of him. Fingers crossed that after bad luck for three seasons he has good luck this season.

"Do I think I'll ever be the athlete I was when I was in college, coming out, before all this nerve thing? No," Farley said. "But do I believe I have enough, and more than enough to get the job done at a high level? Absolutely.

"I'm telling you: God has truly come through and done the impossible. I have to proclaim that loud and clear. I felt hopeless and helpless, and somehow, I'm still standing here in cleats, practicing. This is Year 4, the last year of my deal. I am ready to empty the tank and let it go."

New coach Brian Callahan said earlier this week that Farley is practicing on special teams, which he will have to prove he can do to earn a roster spot. Farley has played 89 snaps on special teams in his career.