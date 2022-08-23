Titans and Cardinals change joint practice schedule

The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals were set for two joint practices this week ahead of their preseason finale at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday. However, those plans have now changed.

According to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, the two teams will hold just one joint practice instead, which will come on Wednesday.

Vrabel cites the health of both teams as the reason, saying “just from a health standpoint, [Cardinals head coach] Kliff [Kingsbury] and I decided that was best for our football teams,” per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com.

Coming off last week’s joint practices and preseason contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Titans appear to be dealing with a good amount of injuries.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry, guard Jamarco Jones, running back Trenton Cannon, offensive lineman Christian DiLauro, tight end Tommy Hudson, defensive lineman Kevin Strong and defensive back Josh Kalu all didn’t practice on Monday.

Adding to that group, right guard Nate Davis has missed several practices in a row, and while he did return on Day 16, he was limited.

Vrabel’s concern about injuries makes sense after the team fielded a record 91 players due to injury in 2021. The Titans exercising as much caution as possible is no doubt the right move.

