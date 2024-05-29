Titans’ Calvin Ridley on Treylon Burks ‘This dude is a freak’

When Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was coming out of college, he was often compared to A.J. Brown and other big, physical receivers who have been in the league over the years.

Despite not being able to find his footing over his first two years in the NFL, he’s still drawing that comparison, at least from one of his teammates.

Following the Titans’ second open practice of organized team activities on Wednesday, fellow wide receiver Calvin Ridley compared Burks to Brown, Julio Jones and Terrell Owens.

“This dude is a freak. Like, seriously, bro,” Ridley said. “He’s gonna be a stud… He’s like Julio, AJ Brown, he’s like (Terrell Owens). Dude that big, that fast, man? He’s a stud, man. You don’t have to worry about him. He’s just got to learn, slow the game down. He’s going to be alright.”

Burks also spoke to reporters after practice and revealed that his confidence is “out of the roof” going into Year 3, echoing comments he made ahead of last season.

“Out of the roof, I’m real confident,” Burks said. “I’m having fun and healthy and I can’t be more blessed.”

While Burks possesses the traits of all of those guys Ridley mentioned, we simply haven’t seen it at this level yet. Hopefully that changes in 2024.

