Titans’ Calvin Ridley once again moves down list of highest-paid WRs

The contract the Tennessee Titans gave wide receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason continues to look better and better after it was initially ridiculed by those outside of Nashville.

Ridley recently moved down the list of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL twice after the Miami Dolphins extended Jaylen Waddle and the Houston Texans did the same with Nico Collins.

Now, as of Monday morning, Ridley is moving down again.

According to several reports, the Minnesota Vikings and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson have agreed to a four-year, $140 million deal that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver and non-QB in the league.

The annual average of that deal is $35 million, which is well-deserved for the best wide receiver in the NFL. And, with the deal done, Ridley’s $23 million annual average falls to 14th at the position, according to Over the Cap.

Since Ridley got his deal, Waddle, Collins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have all signed extensions. And, guys like CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk are still to come, which means Ridley could fall all the way to 17th.

