Titans’ Caleb Farley on Week 2 performance: ‘I’m happy to flush it’

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley had a big opportunity to show he deserves a bigger role in Week 2 after getting the start in place of cornerback Kristian Fulton against the Buffalo Bills.

However, things didn’t go too well, as Farley was exposed several times during the game, as was the case with the majority of Tennessee’s secondary.

The 2021 first-round pick posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 44.8, and he allowed five receptions on six passes thrown his way for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Following the game, Farley looked and sounded like someone who was very dejected. On Thursday, the Virginia Tech product said he is ready to flush it all and move forward to Week 3.

“I’m happy to flush it and move forward,” Farley said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I’m still confident, I’m still ready to play, wanting to play, and it’s all going to take care of itself.”

“They beat us 41-7; nobody is going to be happy or in a good mood after that,” Farley added when asked about his clearly dejected demeanor after Week 2. “But it’s known that you’ve got to get over it and flush it and move on. The only thing that matters now is today, tomorrow, this next game; this is how it works, so that’s how we all think.”

With Fulton trending towards returning this week (he practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday after not practicing last week), Farley looks set to return to a backup role in Week 3.

Related

Titans' chances of making playoffs after 0-2 start Titans place Jamarco Jones on IR among 3 moves Report: Bills' Bobby Hart claims Titans' Jeffery Simmons spit on him

List

5 things to know about Titans-Raiders Week 3 matchup

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire