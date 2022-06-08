Titans’ Caleb Farley talks knee recovery, adding weight, more

Cornerback Caleb Farley remains one of the bigger question marks for the Tennessee Titans entering the 2021 campaign, and one of the few on the defensive side of the ball.

Farley came into the NFL with concerns over his back, but now his knees are something to worry about after he suffered the second torn ACL of his career in 2021, with the other coming in the opposite knee during his days in college.

The Virginia Tech product says despite the injury setbacks during his career, he remains confident in himself and is in a good space mentally.

“I’m extremely confident; I’m always confident. I’m mentally better than I’ve ever been,” Farley said. “Trials and tribulations come in many different forms, but I have a strong faith, I have a good, close circle that I lean on and that helps me get through a lot. I’m in a good mental space right now.”

One big difference in Farley this offseason is the weight he has added. Head coach Mike Vrabel has even cracked a joke about the 23-year-old adding more mass to his frame, saying “he no longer looks like his jersey is hanging on a coat hanger.”

“It’s less important about weight and just being a little stronger and just having an offseason to prepare your body and get in good strength and conditioning,” Farley said.

“I see that,” Farley said of Vrabel’s ribbing. “Vrabes likes to pick at me sometimes, so now every time I see him in the facility I try to give him a good, firm handshake, let him know, ‘I’m there, I’m there.'”

The Titans added to the questions surrounding Farley when they decided to draft cornerback Roger McCreary in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Auburn product is expected to provide some competition for Farley as the rookie tries to carve out a role for himself in his first season.

“Roger is my brother,” Farley said. “We all are a part of the same close-knit group. We got to prepare with each other and go out there and stop offenses and things like that. I’m competitive because of me and my mentality, not because of moves or decisions made.”

Farley has been participating in practice but is wearing the yellow pullover that signifies he’s still in the “return to play portion” of his recovery.

It remains to be seen if Farley will be a full-go for mandatory minicamp next week, but he appears to at least be on track to be fully unleashed by the time training camp rolls around in late July.

