Titans cornerback Caleb Farley‘s season is over.

Farley, who had been out since Week 10 with a disc injury, had a microdiscectomy procedure today and will miss the rest of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Titans selected Farley with the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but he hasn’t contributed much in his first two NFL seasons. As a rookie, he played in only three games before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL. This year, he was playing mostly on special teams before the disc injury.

Now that the General Manager who drafted Farley, Jon Robinson, has been fired, Farley is going to have to compete just to make the Titans’ roster in 2023.

Titans’ Caleb Farley out for season with disc injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk