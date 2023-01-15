Titans’ Caleb Farley remains ‘extremely optimistic’ about future

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley’s first two years in the NFL have been nothing short of a disaster.

The Virginia Tech product, who had injury concerns that led to his slipping in the 2021 NFL Draft, has seen each of his first two seasons end early due to injury.

Farley suffered a torn ACL in 2021, and in 2022 a back injury led to his third surgery in that area since his college days and yet another premature finish.

But injuries haven’t been the only issue. Farley simply hasn’t been good when on the field, and he even got beat out for the starting job by rookie Roger McCreary last offseason after he was expected to secure it going in.

Despite the setbacks, Farley remains “extremely optimistic” about his future. He even channeled Bruce Lee when talking about his first two years, which is always a win.

“I am extremely optimistic,” Farley said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I feel like even after two unsuccessful years, I am confident because I know what I can do.

“I think Bruce Lee said something like: ‘You have to learn to die before you can win,'” Farley added. “I am extremely optimistic and excited for the offseason. It’s going to be a big one for me.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel has praised Farley for keeping a positive mindset even with all the downs, and that mindset is something the 24-year-old intends to keep.

“My thoughts are all positive,” he said. “I am just excited to get back to work. I am just grateful to be healed. My surgery was successful, so my thoughts are all positive moving forward. I just want to get to work, and I am excited to get this time. It’s going to be the most time I’ve had since coming into the league to be able to get ready and prepare and try and get in shape.”

So much missed time has no doubt been one of the causes of Farley’s issues when healthy, but the soon-to-be third-year pro still believes he’s learned a lot during his time in Nashville.

“I feel like I have learned so much he last couple of years,” Farley said. “I want to play. I feel good. It’s just about getting in top shape. I think where I stand now, I just have to work as hard as I can and when that opportunity comes again, I still believe in myself and I believe in the the abilities God has blessed me with to be able to perform at a high level.

“I am confident because I know what I can do. God has blessed me, and I am confident I am going to get to show it.”

Looking ahead to 2023, the Titans should be expecting nothing from Farley. In fact, there really isn’t even a role for him to have if McCreary, Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden are all healthy to take the outside and slot roles.

If there’s anything good to take from Farley right now, it’s his positivity and confidence. Those two qualities will be two pieces of the puzzle he and the Titans have to try and put together in 2023.

