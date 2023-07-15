Titans’ Caleb Farley hosts free youth football camp in home town for second straight year

It’s always great to see an NFL player go home and give back to their community, and that’s exactly what Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley is doing this summer.

Farley, who was born in Maiden, North Carolina, recently returned home to hold a free youth football camp for the second straight year.

“It means more than I can express with words,” Farley said of going home to host the camp, per Nick Carboni of WCNC. “It’s something that I would love to continue to do.”

Caleb Farley (@IamCalebFarley) not too big to give back to the Biggest Little Football Town in the World. Always great getting out to @MHSBlueDevilsFB. The Blue Devils great and #Titans CB back home for his 2nd annual FREE youth football camp.#NFL I #Hokies pic.twitter.com/HgtQlHMOvB — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 14, 2023

Farley played quarterback in high school and was nothing short of a legend, twice scoring eight touchdowns in a single game and posting 4,350 total yards (2,574 rushing) and 58 touchdowns (37 rushing) in his senior year.

After impressive showings in high school and college, Farley has had a rough go of it in the NFL so far after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Not only has Farley struggled when on the field, but he’s also dealt with injuries that have cut each of his first two seasons in the league short.

Looking ahead to 2023, Farley is just trying to get his body right so he can get his career back on track.

“I’m just trying to — me personally right now in my career — get my body in order, heal properly, make sure I’m 100 percent and get all the way back,” he said.

