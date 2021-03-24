  • Oops!
Titans bust Isaiah Wilson arrested in January after allegedly leading police on 140 mph chase

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
A January arrest was the final straw for the Tennessee Titans. A day after former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson was arrested for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase, the team traded Wilson to the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN.

Wilson, 22, was reportedly pursued by officers after his car was registered at 123 mph on a radar gun. Police reportedly chased Wilson's car, but eventually called off the chase after speeds reached 140 mph. Wilson's car eventually crashed, and an undercover ICE agent arrested Wilson upon seeing him getting out of the sunroof.

Wilson was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving and reckless conduct. He was also charged with possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana after officers say they found 3.4 grams of marijuana in the car.

A woman — Grace Barnett — was also in the car. Upon getting to the Barrow County Detention Center, officers reportedly found .2 grams of acid in Barnett's purse.

Dolphins were aware of arrest, but not the full details

A day after Wilson's arrest, reports emerged that the Titans traded him to the Dolphins. That deal wasn't officially completed until March 17. Three days later, the Dolphins cut Wilson after he was late for his physical and team orientation. Wilson also failed to report for optional workouts after telling the team he would attend.

The Dolphins reportedly knew about Wilson's arrest when they acquired him in the trade, but were unaware of the full details, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Isaiah Wilson's NFL career might be over

Wilson has played just four snaps in the NFL after being selected by the Titans with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Since being selected, Wilson violated team COVID-19 protocols and was arrested for DUI.

At the end of the 2020 season, Titans general manager Jon Robinson criticized Wilson, saying he was not the same player the team drafted. Wilson tweeted he was "done" with the Titans after hearing those comments. He later deleted that tweet.

It's unclear what the future holds for Wilson after being cut by the Dolphins. There's a reason he was a first-round pick but off-field issues have prevented him from making an impact in the NFL.

Unless he can get things in order away from the field, Wilson's time in NFL might already be over.

