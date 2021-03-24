The Telegraph

At the start of the month, the nation was delighted by a seal who had swum up the Thames and taken residency on the banks in Barnes, west London. Locals were so cheered by seeing the seal on their daily walks that they named it Freddie Mercury, after the Queen singer. In recent days, things went quickly sour when Freddie was mauled by a dog who was out with its jogging owner, and had to be put down as a result of his injuries. Rising numbers of puppies have been bought in lockdown, up over 10 per cent during 2020. Dogs aren’t just for Christmas, but some new owners are seeing them as just for the pandemic, said Louise Glazebrook, who runs behavioural training company Darling Dog. “I am definitely seeing an increase in people contacting me with dogs that have reactive nervous issues.” Many have used the lack of socialisation in lockdown as an excuse for their puppy’s bad behaviour: a poor excuse, she said, as there is much work that can be done from home. That begins with doing enough research before buying a dog. “Puppy farmers and dealers are making an absolute fortune out of people who are not doing their homework. Taking on a badly bred dog will create so many health issues, but even more behavioural problems," she added. Inexperienced owners are one issue. Another is how we have come to view our four-legged friends, now tantamount to a small child. Glazebrook points to Instagram as fuelling the expectation that dogs are primarily there for decoration, rather than animals often bred for a particular purpose who, if their breed makes it necessary, may need muzzling or more specific care. Without this humans – as well as other animals – may be at risk, as the case of poor Freddie shows. Farming groups have blamed pandemic pups for an increase in attacks on livestock. Insurance company National Farming Union Mutual revealed last month that the cost of dog attacks had increased by over 10 per cent in 2020 to an estimated £1.3 million. One such attack resulted in the death of 50 pregnant ewes and their unborn lambs in Monmouthshire after a dog forced them into a corner against a stone wall, causing the panicked animals to suffocate. “With millions more people walking in the countryside as Covid-19 restrictions continue and an increase in dog ownership, we have seen many more attacks resulting in large numbers of sheep being killed and a trail of horrific injuries," said Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist, NFU Mutual. Many have called for shorter leads to help owners better control their pets, but “there really is absolutely no good argument for not having your dog on a long line", said animal behaviourist Kirsten Dillon. “Dogs are not robots and we’re not mind readers... If you put the effort in, your dog can have an equally fulfilling walk on a long line as it can off-leash.” New dog owners are often not prepared, either, to train a dog that has had a difficult start in life. “Dogs have been brought in from other countries that have had a vastly different early life experience to the life that they are now expected to lead,” said Ms Dillon. “And dogs handed into shelters and rescues have often been handed over for a very good reason.” Those struggling with rehoming a rescue allegedly include the Prime Minister and his fiancée Carrie Symonds, whose dog Dilyn, a Jack Russell cross, was at the centre of a vicious canine briefing war last month for repeated bad behaviour. In the rush for a pandemic pet, there are worries in the canine community that ownership is being rushed through without proper checks, and that many are seeking to get a dog without realising the work it involves. Freddie’s sad demise will, it is hoped, awaken owners to the dangers of poorly managed pets. ‘It’s owners that need training, not dogs’ – Andrew Levy, 54 I know all too well how out of control many dogs are on the stretch of the towpath where Freddie the seal was mauled. I walk my four-month-old dog Kenzo there all the time, and he has been attacked twice in the past two months, both times by dogs that really shouldn’t have been let off the lead. One was by a greyhound, a breed notorious for attacks because they’re bred to chase small fluffy objects. On that occasion I let the owner have a piece of my mind, and told her that her dog shouldn’t be off the lead if it’s going to try to bite other dogs. I couldn’t believe how arrogant she was: she said it wasn’t my business how she looked after her dog. That’s complete nonsense: if her dog is dangerous, it’s everyone’s business. I’ve even been injured by dangerous dogs myself. Last year I was cycling along the footpath and a Labrador jumped out of nowhere and tried to come for my bike. I had to swerve to stop myself hitting it, and fell off my bike. I was badly injured: both my knee and hand were sliced open and I tore a pair of £250 cycling trousers. A lot of people who normally wouldn’t have a dog have got one in lockdown. I’ve had dogs my whole life, so I know the work involved in training, but some of these new owners have no idea of what needs to be done. It’s just not acceptable. It’s the owners who need training, not the dogs. As told to Helen Chandler-Wilde ‘Out of control pets are attacking my farm animals’ – Nikita Jane Garner Like every farmer in the country my sheep have suffered at the hands of dogs. The problem is definitely getting worse with more and more people moving to the countryside during lockdown, who don’t know basic local code, like keeping gates closed. At my farm in County Durham a dog once ran loose and killed 14 of my sheep in a couple of hours; nobody could catch it. Owners dismiss their dogs nipping at sheep as them playing, but this really isn’t the case. They don’t realise dogs can panic livestock just by being among them – we have had lambs abort in the past because of dogs chasing them. Arrogant dog owners don’t want to put their dog on a leash because they think they are well behaved. Owners will run around chasing their out-of-control dog instead of getting it under control. They think their dog has the right to take priority over our livelihood. I have a beautiful Ram and I saw a dog owner letting their animal play with it. When I told them to stop they told me to calm down and said it was just playing. They don’t respect the fact they have no right to do that. Frustrated farmers up and down the country are resorting to putting up signs with graphic images of dead sheep and dogs that have been shot on gateways with threatening signs saying ‘keep your dog on a lead or this will happen'. They aren’t pleasant but it comes from a place of frustration. People seem to wilfully neglect their responsibility to make sure their dog is well behaved, and in so doing create mental and financial pressures which will eventually make farming unsustainable.