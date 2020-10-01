Titans’ bus driver in Minnesota also drove Astros days later

The same bus driver who drove the Tennessee Titans for their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings before the team’s COVID-19 outbreak also happened to be the driver for Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros just days later.

After driving the Titans last weekend, the same bus driver drove the Astros during their recent playoff series with the Minnesota Twins that started two days after the Titans-Vikings game and on the same day Tennessee’s outbreak came to light, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The driver was removed by the Astros as soon as the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak came to light. Here’s what a MLB spokesperson had to say in response:

“We are aware of the situation and are comfortable that all of our health and safety protocols have been followed.”

In all, the Titans have had 11 members of their organization test positive; five players and six personnel. However, the Vikings have been fortunate to not have any positives despite playing the Titans on Sunday.

