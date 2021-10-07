Titans’ Bud Dupree admits to having setbacks, redirection issue with knee

The Tennessee Titans normally keep injury information frustratingly close to the vest, but outside linebacker Bud Dupree shined some light into what has been keeping him out of action the last two games.

Dupree suited up in the first two contests but hasn’t played a single snap in the last two, despite being active for the Week 3 contest before being ruled out in Week 4.

The 28-year-old, who admitted he tried to rush back from his torn ACL and had a few setbacks in the process, says he was having issues with redirection.

“Redirecting and playing fast, physical football is my game; that’s what I do, being big, fast, and being able to change direction quickly at this size. But, when you can’t do that, it just takes a toll away from the player,” Dupree admitted.

Dupree returned to practice on Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion. The hope is that the Kentucky product will return to the lineup this week, but it appears he might be on a pitch count even if he does.

“I’ve just got to make sure that the limited plays that I start out getting now, that I’m coming in for, to be giving it all — I’m still going to go 110 percent, no matter if I’m hurt or not hurt, that’s just what it is — but I’ve got to make sure that it’s the best ability for me to make the most plays that we can,” Dupree said.

.@Bud_Dupree said he rushed himself back too soon from ACL. Said he’s now working to return. Sounded optimistic about getting closer. @Titans pic.twitter.com/FJE3Juw6Ym — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 7, 2021

If the Titans can get Dupree back to 100 percent and playing at the level we saw in Pittsburgh, the defense will have quite a formidable duo with both he and Harold Landry, who is off to a great start to the season.

As of right now, that looks like a big if, though.

