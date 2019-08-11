Titans' Brown takes next step in recovery from injured leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown has returned to practice after hurting his left leg on the opening day of Tennessee camp.

Brown was the second player on the field Sunday for practice and wearing a helmet for the first time since July 26. His leg slipped running a route during an individual period. He warmed up with the Titans, then went to a side field where he worked with coach Mike Vrabel and fellow receiver Corey Davis. Both receivers then went inside.

Vrabel says the Titans work hard to return players to practice at the right time, walking the line between being cautious and too aggressive. Vrabel says the hopeful plan is that Brown can follow up by doing more than he did Sunday.

Brown was the Titans' second-round draft pick out of Mississippi.

Running back Derrick Henry also worked on a side field with trainers for the first time since he also left the opening practice of camp early with an injured left calf.

