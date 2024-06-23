Titans bring hot streak into Bemidji Blaze Tournament against Casselton

Jun. 22—Editor's note: This story will be updated with results from Bemidji's two remaining pool play games scheduled for 3:30 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, along with a recap from the Titans' games in bracket play on Sunday.

BEMIDJI — Maureen Stroeing got ahold of one.

The Bemidji American Legion softball team's first baseman took a two-out pitch and blasted it over the centerfield wall in the bottom of the third inning on Saturday morning at Bemidji City Park.

"She trusts her coaches, she trusts her teammates," Titans head coach Sylvia Grimm said. "She's just a great person, and she deserves to have success like that."

The two-run home run put Bemidji ahead 4-0 en route to an 8-0 win in five innings over Casselton, N.D., in the Titans' opening game in the Blaze Tournament.

Stroeing, however, is one of seven players who didn't grow up playing for Bemidji. She joins four other teammates from Blackduck — Anna Swedberg, Jessa Anderson, Kayleigh Lory and Kenley Anderson — Northome/Kelliher's Waabi Wagner and Sacred Heart's Jill Pulkrabek.

"We don't have a team without the five Blackduck kids," Grimm said. "We don't have a team without Waabi. We don't have a team without Jill. It's really cool to see the players mingle and figure out a way to play in a way they haven't been. It's something I was a little bit worried about, but it's special. It's a testament to the people they are."

Together, the Titans' seven area softball players provide depth to Bemidji's Legion softball team on its way to a 6-1 start.

"It's a really fun problem to have," Grimm said. "We get to coach in a different way than usual. The girls are stepping up in practice and competing every single day. It's really fun, and it's showing on the field. They're just out there competing all the time. I love it."

Bemidji's depth and balanced lineup showcased its two-out hitting on Saturday in the eight-run triumph to kick off pool play.

Adie Potratz and Aleah Shogren laced two-out singles before Stroeing launched her home run. Izzy Neadeau, a 2023 BHS graduate, drove in two more in the third inning with a single.

The Titans added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on back-to-back Casselton errors. All eight of Bemidji's runs came with two outs.

Shogren pitched five shutout innings for the Titans, surrendering three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. While Shogren didn't spend more than 15 innings with the Lumberjacks where she wasn't pitching, the Titans boast more depth in the circle.

"I just don't think they feel pressure because they know the girls around them are going to execute," Grimm said. "It leads to a lot of fun moments."

This is the third summer Bemidji has fielded a Legion softball team. Grimm, another BHS grad who has coached since the team's inception, believes this is the most talented roster she's had yet.

"It's that and it's a familiarity thing," Grimm continued. "A lot of these girls have been here since the beginning. They've been learning every year and coming back better every year. We have kids back from college playing with us. It's really exciting, and it makes me feel good about softball in Bemidji that they care about this sport and want it to succeed."

There's no better example of Bemidji's love for softball than the 26th annual Blaze Tournament.

Spanning across four separate age brackets, Bemidji is hosting 76 teams for the three-day event.

The Titans' game against Casselton was the first of their three Saturday pool play contests before entering bracket play on Sunday. Games are being played at City Park, BHS, Bemidji Middle School, Bemidji State and the West Fraser Softball Complex.

"It's fun to get teams from far away to come here," Grimm said. "It's hard to get teams to travel for doubleheaders, I get it. But this tournament is something special. The Blaze program has done a great job for the over 20 years they've done this."

Even three years in as the Titans' head coach, Grimm still feels the nostalgia from when she played in the Blaze Tournament as a kid.

"It gets better every year, and that's a testament to the parents in the programs and the board members who care so much about it," Grimm added. "I was pacing before the game, just pumped. I just want to get going and play good teams. We get to do that. This is our opportunity."

After Post 14's 8-0 win over Casselton, the Titans Beat Pierz 6-5 before falling to Two Rivers 7-3.

Against Pierz, Bemidji got a double from Sammy Nislter and a triple from Potratz. Swedberg picked up the win in the circle over four innings, striking out four batters with four earned runs allowed and three walks.

Two Rivers handed Bemidji its first loss this season. Nistler and Potratz doubled and tripled again, respectively, while Shogren suffered the loss on the rubber. She was tagged for seven hits, five earned runs and a walk with a strikeout. Nistler had three of the Titans' six hits.

Bemidji 8, Casselton 0

CAS 000 00 — 0-3-2

BEM 006 2x — 8-9-0

WP: Shogren (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

LP: Mitchell (4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

Bemidji 6, Pierz 5

PRZ 200 30 — 5-5-3

BEM 141 0X — 6-7-3

WP: Swedberg (4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

S: Shogren (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Two Rivers 7, Bemidji 3

BEM 210 000 — 3-6-2

TR 203 20X — 7-7-4

WP: Reetz (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB 8 K)

LP: Shogren (5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)