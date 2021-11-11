Titans bring CB Breon Borders back on the practice squad

DB Breon Borders is back on the @Titans practice squad — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 11, 2021

Just a few days after waiving him, the Tennessee Titans have brought back cornerback Breon Borders, signing him to the practice squad. Borders was on the field at practice on Wednesday.

Borders has appeared in nine games for the Titans this season, but despite multiple injuries at the cornerback position, he fell out of favor and behind guys like Caleb Farley, Greg Mabin, and Chris Jones, the latter of which out-snapped him in Week 9, 28-0, and ended up taking his spot on the roster.

It has been a fall from grace of sorts for Borders, who played well in 2020 when called into starting action. So far this season, we haven’t seen the same level of play from the 26-year-old cornerback.

Regardless, Borders is back in Nashville and will serve as an insurance policy for the foreseeable future. The return of Kristian Fulton, which could come this week, will push Borders even further down in the pecking order.

