Titans bring Breon Borders back days after release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It appears the Tennessee Titans’ move to release Breon Borders last week was indeed just a formality, as the team announced it has agreed to terms with the cornerback.

Borders, who was signed right before the team’s 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, played well in a limited sample size (six games, five starts), picking up one interception, five passes defensed, and 27 combined tackles (one for loss).

The 25-year-old corner even earned the fifth-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any cornerback in the NFL from Week 8 through 12. Unfortunately, he didn’t suit up in another game the rest of the season after Week 13 due to injury.

Bringing Borders back is a no-brainer. The Titans’ secondary struggled badly and dealt with multiple key injuries last season, so every viable option possible should be on the table.

The Duke product gives Tennessee a great depth piece at worst, and at best a player who can push for a starting job should the team decide to make any big changes at the position during the 2021 offseason.

Related

Titans' Jonnu Smith has been reliable in red zone since 2019

2021 NFL Draft: Breaking down Titans DL target Christian Barmore

Bold predictions for Tennessee Titans' 2021 offseason

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. names non-QB options for Patriots in first round

    There's no doubt the New England Patriots need a quarterback, but what if they decide to go in a different direction in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Jr. named some non-QB options they could consider.

  • Bold predictions for Tennessee Titans’ 2021 offseason

    A handful of bold predictions for the Titans' 2021 offseason.

  • Constance Wu Joins Chris Pratt Amazon Series ‘Terminal List’

    Constance Wu has been cast in the upcoming Amazon thriller series “The Terminal List,” Variety has learned. She joins previously announced series lead Chris Pratt and recently announced fellow cast member Taylor Kitsch. The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to […]

  • Eagles DT Javon Hargrave set to take his game to another level

    It took Javon Hargrave half a season to figure things out in Philadelphia and now the defensive tackle says he's about to take things to another level.

  • Duke teacher said he was doxxed by ESPN commentator. He’s thankful it hasn’t been worse

    Exclusive: Nathan Kalman-Lamb, a lecturing fellow at Duke, shared the extent of the blowback he received after ESPN’s Dan Dakich read his personal details on air.

  • Jones fires Liverpool in front of Sheffield Utd

    Trent Alexander-Arnold barely keeps the ball in play and cuts it back for Curtis Jones to stroke Liverpool into the lead against Sheffield United.

  • Want To Raise A Reader? Here Are 15 Of Our Favorite Tips

    It can be tough to raise a reader, especially now when electronics can seem so much more enticing. But you can help foster a love of reading in your kids.

  • Michigan football adds former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman through transfer portal

    Graduate transfer quarterback Alan Bowman committed to Michigan football. He played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders previously.

  • Report: Washington expected to release former Chiefs QB Alex Smith

    If Smith extends his playing career, don't expect him to land with the Chiefs.

  • Tennessee Titans’ QB situation ranked among best in NFL

    Ryan Tannehill with the Titans has revived both his career and the Titans’ offense over two stellar seasons, won Comeback Player of the Year in 2019. The Titans find themselves with one of the better, more stable quarterback situations in the NFL, as Nick Shook of NFL.com writes. "Tennessee locked itself into Ryan Tannehill when it signed him to a four-year, $118 million deal last year". Tannehill has helped take the Titans to back-to-back playoff appearances and one division title

  • Raiders cut Ukeme Eligwe, Jeremiah Valoaga, and D.J. Killings

    The Raiders have made a few roster moves on Monday, cutting three defensive players. Las Vegas waived linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, and the club released defensive back D.J. Killings. All three players elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligwe was a Chiefs [more]

  • Federal officials seize website claiming to sell treatment for COVID-19

    A fourth website masquerading as the website of a COVID-19 treatment is now in the hands of federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland seized the domain name "remdesivirmx.com," which was a site that claimed to sell the anti-viral treatment in Mexico, but investigators said scammers used the site to collect people's personal information.

  • Deepa Mehta Discusses ‘Funny Boy’ and That Oscar Rejection for Int’l Film

    Deepa Mehta’s had her fair share of tough shoots. “Water” had to be moved from India following protests and lensed in Sri Lanka, but she never had one that was affected by a pandemic. “Funny Boy,” released by Ava DuVernay’s Array, is streaming on Netflix. Mehta, who has filmed a couple of other movies in […]

  • Yankees' Gerrit Cole encouraged after first start of spring training

    Gerrit Cole may have allowed a run in his first inning of spring training work, but the pitcher is rarely results-oriented, especially in an exhibition game. Rather, the right-hander focused on making solid pitches and getting his work in on the mound to get ready for the season.

  • Under Center Podcast: Will the Bears win the bid for Russell Wilson?

    The Bears seem to be players in the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, will they get it done?

  • 247Sports names Derek Mason as one of the best coordinator hires in 2021

    24Sports ranked Derek Mason as the fourth best coordinator hire of the offseason. Mason made an impact within the recruiting trail during his seven years in charge of the Commodores. His units ranked in the top 15 nationally in each of his two season calling plays in 2012 and 2013, Brandon Marcello

  • Lil Wayne Reveals a New Young Money Compilation Album Is Coming

    During a radio show this weekend, Weezy announced that the Young Money crew is working on their first compilation project since 2014's 'Rise of an Empire.'

  • Report: 49ers called Panthers about Teddy Bridgewater

    49ers General Manager John Lynch said recently that he has no doubt that a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but added that Garoppolo’s injury history means that the team has to have “better options” to back him up than they did last year. One of the options [more]

  • Titans re-sign Breon Borders

    The Titans released cornerback Breon Borders last week, but he’s already back on the team. Borders was cut in a procedural move because he ended last season on injured reserve. The Titans announced on Monday that they have signed him back to the roster. Borders was called up to the active roster from the practice [more]

  • Tracy Morgan on loving Eddie Murphy and going inside SNL's legendary storage room

    Like so many of us, Tracy Morgan is a Coming To America stan. He estimates he’s seen the original film at least 200 times, and has idolized Eddie Murphy from the first time he saw him put on Mr. Robinson’s red pumas on Saturday Night Live. That’s why it’s such a big deal for Morgan that he’s now stepping onto the Amazon Prime Video screen as part of Coming 2 America. In the movie, Morgan plays Uncle Reem, one of the Queens-based relatives of Prince Akeem’s previously unknown son Lavelle. In the role, Morgan is loud and bossy, popping off in classic Tracy Morgan style, but he also brings an air of respect for the work that’s clearly coming from the heart.