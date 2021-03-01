Titans bring Breon Borders back days after release
It appears the Tennessee Titans’ move to release Breon Borders last week was indeed just a formality, as the team announced it has agreed to terms with the cornerback.
Borders, who was signed right before the team’s 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, played well in a limited sample size (six games, five starts), picking up one interception, five passes defensed, and 27 combined tackles (one for loss).
The 25-year-old corner even earned the fifth-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any cornerback in the NFL from Week 8 through 12. Unfortunately, he didn’t suit up in another game the rest of the season after Week 13 due to injury.
Bringing Borders back is a no-brainer. The Titans’ secondary struggled badly and dealt with multiple key injuries last season, so every viable option possible should be on the table.
The Duke product gives Tennessee a great depth piece at worst, and at best a player who can push for a starting job should the team decide to make any big changes at the position during the 2021 offseason.
