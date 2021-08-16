Titans bring back Nick Dzubnar

The Patriots worked out linebacker Nick Dzubnar last week. The Titans agreed to terms with the core special teams player Monday.

The Titans announced Dzubnar is rejoining the team after playing in Tennessee last season. He led the Titans in special teams stops in 2020 with 13.

Dzubnar saw action on only 13 defensive snaps but 364 on special teams a year ago.

Dzubnar spent his first four five seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Titans. In his career, Dzubnar has played 78 defensive snaps and 1,598 on special teams.

He has 74 tackles in 81 career games.

