Titans bring back linebacker Reggie Gilbert

The Titans brought back another of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced a one-year deal with linebacker Reggie Gilbert.

He wasn’t really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams. They previously signed wide receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser.

Gilbert initially latched on with the Packers as an undrafted rookie from Arizona in 2016, and he came to Tennessee in a trade last August.

He played in 11 games for them last year, starting five.

