Titans bring back LB Dylan Cole on one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans are bringing back linebacker Dylan Cole on a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Cole, 27, was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State, initially signed by the Houston Texans. During his rookie season, he played in 12 games, including one start, recording 32 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

The Springfield, Missouri native saw the majority of his snaps on special teams during his four seasons in Houston.

The Titans signed Cole to their practice squad in October this past season. He was released later in the month and re-signed in early November. In Week 10 against the Saints, Cole was elevated to the active roster, forcing a fumble on the kickoff to open the second half.

He played in nine games with Tennessee, recording 16 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss, to go along with one pass deflection and the forced fumble.

Cole gives the Titans some much-needed depth at the linebacker position and, if nothing else, a big special teams presence, playing in 76 percent of the team’s total snaps during the 2021 season.