Defensive back Joshua Kalu is returning to Tennessee.

Kalu, who played 28 games with the Titans from 2018-20, signed a contract with the team on Saturday, the Titans announced.

Kalu signed with the Giants in the 2021 offseason, but he tore his pectoral during the first preseason game and spent the season on injured reserve.

In his three seasons with the Titans, Kalu totaled 26 tackles, one pass defensed, 15 special teams stops and one blocked field goal.

The Titans waived safety Rodney Clemons to make room for Kalu’s signing.

The team also announced it placed three players on active/physically unable to perform. The Titans can activate linebacker Monty Rice (Achilles), tight end Tommy Hudson (leg) and kicker Caleb Shudak (leg) at any time before the regular season, but they cannot practice until then.

Titans bring back Joshua Kalu, place three players on PUP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk